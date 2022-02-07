“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” leads ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for 2nd week, becomes first Disney movie song to do so

Disney

We need to talk about Bruno again. The smash-hit song from Disney’s Encanto is officially the top song in the country for a second week in a row, making “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” the only song from a Disney animated film to lead the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

The only other song from a Disney animated film to top the Hot 100 was Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” in 1993, which featured vocals from Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. But it only spent a week in the number-one spot.

It looks like “Bruno” is only gaining momentum. It logged its best streaming numbers yet after being listened to 37.6 million times over last week. It also sold an additional 13,600 copies, partially due to the iTunes store selling the single for 69 cents.

The ﻿Encanto ﻿soundtrack also remains the number-one album in the country for a fourth week after logging an additional 139.52 million streams and selling an additional 16,000 copies over the past week.

The last soundtrack to lead the Billboard 200 for four weeks was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born. The last soundtrack from a Disney movie to top the chart multiple times was 2013’s Frozen, which led the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks.

The last time a soundtrack simultaneously dominated the ﻿Billboard ﻿200 and Hot 100 for over a week was in 2015, when, respectively, the ﻿Furious 7 soundtrack went to number one, as did Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth‘s collaborative single, “See You Again.”

Another track off the ﻿Encanto ﻿soundtrack, Jessica Darrow‘s “Surface Pressure,” has risen to number eight on the Hot 100.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

