We Know Who Your Soulmate Is! And It’s Not the Current Person You Are With!

Forget about destined star-crossed lovers — over half of Americans agree their soulmate is their pet. A poll of 2,000 US pet owners revealed that 53% believe their pet knows them better than anyone else in their life, including their best friends, family members or even their significant others. Nearly half (45%) tell all their deepest secrets to their pets and 72% swear their pet can tell exactly what they’re feeling at any point in time. According to respondents, pets can pick up on when you feel upset (71%), when someone is outside the home (66%), when you feel happy (61%), when you feel angry (58%) and when you feel tired (43%). Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Zesty Paws, in honor of National Pet Month, the study found that 32% of pet parents believe they’re so in sync with their pets, that their zodiac signs are even compatible with each other.