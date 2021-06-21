“We love u so much”: Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton a Happy Father’s Day

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blake Shelton doesn’t have any children, but his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, knows that a blood relationship isn’t necessary for a man to be a good father.

On Sunday, Gwen posted a tribute to Blake, who turned 45 on Friday, writing, “happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much.” She also uploaded a series of images of Blake with her three sons — Apollo, Kingston and Zuma — whom she shares with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale.

In the pictures, Blake is seen goofing around or having fun with the boys, both onstage and off.

Gwen also paid tribute to her own father, with a photo of him as a young man playing guitar and then a recent pic showing him posing with Gwen and her mom. “Happy father’s dad dennis james stefani thank u for being a good man and a amazing dad – we love u,” she wrote.

