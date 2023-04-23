“We love you”: Bad Bunny apologizes to Harry Styles at second Coachella set

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In case it wasn’t clear that Bad Bunny has no interest in beefing with Harry Styles, the Puerto Rican superstar made things very clear Friday night during his second Coachella headlining set.

A photo displayed behind Bad Bunny during his show included the caption, “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you.

During the first weekend, when Benito performed his song “El Apagon,” the same photo was displayed along with the tweet that accompanied it, which read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon.”

Many interpreted this as a diss against Harry, insinuating that Bad Bunny could’ve easily written or sung Harry’s hit “As It Was,” but Harry couldn’t have done the same with Bunny’s song.

As previously reported, a rep for Bad Bunny later told Rolling Stone that the artist didn’t approve the tweet. Rolling Stone also reported that the company that created the background visuals for Bunny’s show had included the tweet in error.

