“We never know what the future holds”: JC Chasez on potential NSYNC reunion

It’s been over two decades since JC Chasez and the rest of NSYNC performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer says that was one of the standout moments of his career.

“We were fortunate enough to have a lot of great moments. The touring is amazing, but you have those one-off moments and they’re going to stand out to you because you’re among your peers,” he told ﻿Billboard﻿. “When we played the Super Bowl [in 2001] with Aerosmith and Mary J. Blige, that was amazing.”

JC also emphasized several other career highlights. “When we sung to the Bee Gees at the Grammys, that was amazing because they were a boy band in their own way.”

Looking ahead, does the singer wish to make more memories with his former band? When asked about a potential reunion with ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿, ﻿Joey Fatone﻿, ﻿Lance Bass﻿ and ﻿Chris Kirkpatrick﻿, JC teased, “We never know what the future holds.”

Although there are no current plans for a reunion, JC said the band members are always rooting for one another, saying, “We all want all of us to succeed in doing whatever our passions are.”

“Whenever Lance has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever Joey has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever J’s dropping a record or making a movie, I want to support it fully. Same with Chris,” JC explained. “We all love each other and have that brotherhood that we came up together and became men together.”

The singer continued, “There’s an unbreakable bond, and we’ll always be rooting for each other and that’s why we’ll always be *NSYNC.”

