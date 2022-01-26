Website’s analysis shows Taylor Swift wrote more of her own songs than any other solo pop artist of the last decade

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are still salty about Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn‘s comment to the Los Angeles Times that Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs,” and songs that she co-writes “don’t count.”

While Albarn has since apologized to Taylor for his “damaging” comment, the website US Bookie decided to crunch the numbers and prove that not only does Taylor write her own songs, but she does so way more than her fellow pop stars.

The website says it’s analyzed the discographies of the top solo artists of the last decade, and found that over 30% of the songs on Taylor’s albums — a total of 51 songs — were self-written, without any co-writers. That’s the largest percentage by far out of a group that includes Ed Sheeran, Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Drake, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish.

Ed is in second place, and he’s only written 15.2% of his songs by himself. Adele’s in third place, with 14.5% of her songs written by herself, followed by Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile the website notes that Drake, Bruno, Justin, Rihanna, Post, Ariana, The Weeknd, Nicki and Billie have never released any song that’s self-written: All of their material has been co-written.

What’s more, out of every song she’s recorded, Taylor has contributed to 100% of them, as have Bruno, Ed, Justin, Katy, Post, Gaga, Weeknd and Nicki — not counting Christmas albums. By comparison, Ariana has only contributed to 72.5% of her songs, and Rihanna has only co-written 46% of hers.

