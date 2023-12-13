Wednesday’s Pentatonix concert to stream on Veeps December 22

Vijat Mohindra

Pentatonix is performing December 13 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, but if you didn’t get tickets to that show, you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your living room next week.

The show, part of the group’s Most Wonderful Tour of the Year holiday trek, will stream exclusively on Veeps beginning December 22. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, or you can buy a ticket for $17.99. It’ll be available to rewatch for 14 days.

The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year officially wraps up December 21 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It’s in support of the a cappella group’s latest album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, which features their current single, “Please Santa Please.”

Pentatonix also makes a cameo appearance in the Prime Video holiday movie Candy Cane Lane, which is streaming now.

