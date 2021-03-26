We're "Levitating" and celebrating one year of dancing to Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia'

Hugo Comte

Saturday, March 27, marks the one-year anniversary of the release of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, the modern disco extravaganza we didn’t know we needed. Several hit singles, millions of streams and one Grammy later, here are five fascinating facts about the album:

5. Several months before the release of Future Nostalgia, Dua described its sound to ABC Audio as “basically a Dancercise class all the way through.” Singles like “Break My Heart,” “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” plus tracks like “Physical,” made good on that promise.

4. Though initially concerned about releasing upbeat new music during the pandemic, Dua decided to go ahead and put out the album anyway, and promoted it from her Airbnb in London, where she and her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, were quarantining. She was thrilled when Future Nostalgia went on to become the soundtrack to “kitchen dance parties” worldwide.

3. Future Nostalgia has so far spawned a deluxe version, The Moonlight Edition, as well as the star-studded remix album, Club Future Nostalgia, featuring Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani, and a record-breaking livestream event called Studio 2054, which included guest stars Elton John and Kylie Minogue.

2. Future Nostalgia’s second single, “Break My Heart,” interpolates “Need You Tonight,” the 1987 number-one hit by Australian band INXS. INXS members Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence, who wrote “Need You Tonight,” receive songwriting credit on the tune.

1. Future Nostalgia earned Dua the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy, Billboard’s Women in Music Powerhouse Award, and her first American Music Award.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.