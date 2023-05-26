“What a joy”: Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was “natural”

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift says she’s “honored” that red-hot rapper Ice Spice agreed to appear on a “Karma” remix with her.

In a spoken word clip tweeted by Spotify, Taylor explains the two artists coming together was “one of the most natural things.” According to Taylor, Ice Spice’s team reached out to her, told her the rapper had been a big fan of hers “since she was a little kid,” and said she’d love to do something with her.

Meanwhile, Taylor says she’d been listening to Ice Spice “nonstop” while preparing for her Eras Tour. “I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma?’ Do you relate to this?”

“She jumped in headfirst,” Taylor continues. “And getting to know her has been so special because I am blown away by her. She is, in my opinion, the one to watch, just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career.”

“She’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song,” Taylor says. “So yeah — what a joy.”

For her part, Ice wrote on her Instagram, “thxx @taylorswift for being the coolest person on earth ilu,” and posted a photo of them together on her Story with the caption, “Karma is my bestie.”

