What do you think? Kids Kicked Out of School Because of Mom

The parochial school was not a fan of mom’s Only Fans account and her children paid for it.

Even though Crystal Jackson and her husband Chris explained to the school that her OF was a way for the couple to spice up their love life, but after Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento’s principal received photos from her page from other parents, Crystal and Chris were told by the school that they needed to find another school for their children to attend.

“Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook,” read the school’s email to the Jacksons. “We, therefore, require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

Crystal, who calls herself “Mrs. Poindexter” on her page, responded to the letter, saying, “I’m still the same Crystal I was, like, two years ago, a year ago when we had coffee before you knew this. Now you just are judging me.”

Currently, the Jacksons are seeking out a new school for their three boys.