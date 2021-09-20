What Spice Girl Mel C really, really wants is to do a “good job” on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Maarten de Boer

“Wannabe” a Dancing with the Stars champion? Yes, please, says Mel C, aka Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls.

Monday night, she becomes the second member of the best-selling girl group to compete on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, following Mel B, aka Scary Spice. Mel C — or Melanie Chisholm, as her passport says — has been waiting for her chance at the Mirror Ball trophy.

“Dancing with the Stars is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I just haven’t had the opportunity!” she explains. “And when opportunity came knocking, I jumped at the chance.”

Of course, the fact that Mel B came in second on season five of DWTS means Mel C’s got a great resource to turn to during the competition. “Mel B did an incredible job in 2007, so I had someone to call up and go, ‘What d’ya think?'” Mel C notes. “And she’s so excited… all the Spice Girls are so excited for me. And I’m really excited because I know it’s a wonderful experience.”

Mel isn’t exactly going into the ballroom blind, either. As she admits, “I danced a lot as a kid. I did ballet, modern and tap, and I feel like, you know, that gives me a good start.”

However, she points out, “I also know ballroom and Latin are very, very different and they’re very technical. And I think sometimes it can kind of work against you when you’ve trained your body in a certain way. But I am up for the challenge and I’m very determined to do a good job.”

Tune in and see if Mel C can zig-ah-zig-ah her way to the top of the leader board Monday night on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.