What was once “TRASHY” is no longer!

These symbols have been synonymous with a somewhat trashier lifestyle, Gen Z’s love of the early 1990s has seen them making a comeback. Lower back tattoos “TRAMP STAMPS” became popular in Western culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s by young, female celebrities including Britney Spears, Aaliyah, Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan, who flaunted their lower back ink. A 2011 study found that the body artwork, referred to as “tramp stamps,” became unfairly associated with promiscuity. However — unlike the original implications — this time around tattoos are seen as more empowering rather than embarrassing. “In the last two, three years, a lot of people have been getting them. I’ve always loved them, regardless of the stereotype behind them. So l was always open to doing them. I think it’s so cute,” Carisa Fitoussi, a Toronto-based tattoo artist, told Yahoo.