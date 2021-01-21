What's that "You Say?" Lauren Daigle's now a dance diva

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Lauren Daigle’s gone from “You Say” to “You Can Dance.”

While the singer’s empowering and uplifting hit “You Say” is topping Billboard‘s Hot Christian Songs chart for an unprecedented 115th week, she’s now debuted at number-one on the publication’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The song that did it for her is “Come Back Home,” a dance-floor banger that’s a collaboration with producer Petey Martin. It’s the first number-one on that chart for both Lauren and Petey.

While “Come Back Home” is an electronic dance track, it can be interpreted as having an inspirational message: Lauren sings, “I need to let these burdens down/I’ve been wanderin’ for too long now/Tired of livin’ this life on my own/I’d trade it all just to come back home.”

On Instagram, Lauren said of the song, “I just think about all the people that in this hour, in this moment in time, they need to be reminded to go back home, to go back to the things that matter to keep their feet grounded…remember where they came from.”

“The things of the world, they’re not going to satisfy the way that we think that they should, or hope that they should,” she added. “But what will satisfy is remembering who you are, remembering whose you are, and remembering where you came from.”

As for how the song relates to her own life, Lauren explained that in 2020, she was disappointed that her “dream tour” had been canceled due to the pandemic, but added, “One thing that I could hold on to during the process was at least 2020 allowed me to come back home [to Louisiana].”

By Andrea Dresdale

