What’s the Best Era to Grow Up In?

Crisco came into the studio with a real hot take this morning! A take that he’s very passionate about and has dug his heels in on. Crisco claims the 90’s, by far, was the best decade to be a teenager in. He made some good points. Some valid, some very stupid. Some agreed, some disagreed. Initially, Ryan and Dez disagreed with his take. He laid out his argument as to why the 90’s were so great. Was he able to persuade Ryan and/or Dez by the end of it? Where do the listeners stand? Click here to listen and find out. If you have an opinion, please visit our Facebook page and let us know!