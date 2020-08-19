When it comes to kids, Jordin Sparks & husband are stopping at one

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jordin Sparks told ABC Audio not long ago how great it’s been to see her two-year-old son DJ “blossom” during quarantine. But that doesn’t mean she wants to expand her family any time soon.

Speaking to US Weekly, Jordin said of having another child with husband Dana Isaiah, “I’m good with one. We’re both good. I can’t say what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m, like, very sure that it’s still gonna stay just one.”

According to Jordin, DJ is “more than enough,” explaining, “I want to be able to keep my focus on DJ because trying to split the attention from Dana to DJ was a lot for me. I’m a giver. I love to be nurturing, and I just don’t know if I’d be able to take care of myself as much if I expanded.”

Lately, Jordin says DJ’s been enjoying her new EP, Sounds Like Me, especially the track “Red Sangria.”

“He’s been singing [my music]. I just sit fascinated, looking at this little ball of love that just makes me smile.”

By Andrea Dresdale

