When meeting Katy Perry, Billie Eilish thought Orlando Bloom was just "some dude"

He may have starred in some of the biggest film franchises ever, but to Billie Eilish, Orlando Bloom was “just some dude Katy Perry met.”

In her new documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, streaming now, the future Grammy-winner is seen backstage at Coachella in 2019, as Katy comes by to say hi with Orlando in tow. Katy and Billie hug, and Katy introduces Orlando as “my fiancé.” Orlando then hugs Billie and tells her how great her song “bad guy” is.

In the next scene, Billie’s brother Finneas is shown imitating Orlando’s accent, when Billie chimes in, “Who was that?”

“Orlando Bloom. He played Will Turner in f***ing Pirates of the Caribbean,” explains Finneas.

“That guy? That was him? No way! Bring him back! I wanna meet him again,” Billie exclaims. “He kissed me on the cheek!”

After checking out some pictures of Orlando as Will in the hit film franchise, Billie admits, “I did not know that was him. I thought that was just some dude Katy Perry met.”

Orlando — who also starred in the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings franchise — eventually comes back and hugs Billie again.

This time, she fangirls out, gushing, “You don’t even understand, my 9-year-old self, bro…you’re a f***ing… I don’t even know! Oh my Lord! Thank you for everything you do.”

By the way, Katy also said she’d be there for Billie if the then-17-year-old star ever needed to talk because, Katy warned, “It’s gonna be a wild ride for, like, 10 years.”

The World’s a Little Blurry is streaming now on Apple TV+.

