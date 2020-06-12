"When the Good Times Come Again": Barry Manilow scores top-20 hit with song originally recorded in 1989

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Barry Manilow has another hit on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart with “When the Good Times Come Again.” But though the song sounds as if it was written for our present moment, it’s actually an album track he recorded back in 1989.

As Billboard notes, Barry cut the track for his self-titled 1989 album. While he played it in concert often, he never released it as a single. However, an Israeli fan made a lyric video for the song when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In late April, Barry found about about it and posted it on his Facebook page, leading his management company to send the song to radio stations for airplay.

Noting that “When the Good Times Come Again” is bringing comfort to people, Barry tells Billboard, “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do….that’s exactly what my goal is as an entertainer, as a songwriter, as a performer — to affect people, whether it’s to make them laugh or to make them feel good.”

“I just feel very lucky. It’s a 30-year old record,” he adds. “I never thought, ever, I would end up on the top 20 ever again but I couldn’t be happier about it.”

The legendary entertainer also admits he’s surprised how much he misses performing.

“I’ve been kvetching for years about leaving home and going on the road, but, boy, you never miss the water ’til the well runs dry,” he tells Billboard. “Not only do I miss the audiences, I miss my band, I miss the crew. I miss the excitement of that life that I had.”

He jokes, “Now, and again, I ask [my manager and husband] Garry just to applaud so can I hear that sound again! I never thought I’d miss it as deeply as I do.”

By Andrea Dresdale

