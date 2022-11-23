When the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes Wrong

unrecognizable people at macy’s parade with cell phones taking pictures

It’s been a tradition in our family for as long as I can remember, we’d wake up early and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. When my grandparents still lived in Omaha we’d watch with them but when they moved to Vegas, my grandpa would call every year 9am on the dot even though it was 7am his time and ask if we were watching the parade and then he would call back after we saw the “real Santa” make an appearance. This will be out second holiday without him and what I always miss the most about him around this time of year is how freaking excited he was over Santa, the parade (he grew up in Brooklyn), and Christmas. He is the Christmas magic in our family. He would have got a huge kick out of these stories and probably remembers when some of them happened.

The Hollywood Reporter put together a list of 13 times the parade went wrong.

Here are some examples:

Superman lost an arm during the 1985 parade, his arms snagged on a tree branch and was torn off!

In 1997 the Cat in the Hat balloon struck a lamppost, which fell over and fractured a woman’s skull! She was in a coma for a MONTH! Whaaaaaat??

There are so many more crazy stories at the above link, mostly involving those ginormous balloons! I can’t imagine they arent dangerous on a windy day!

Happy Thanksgiving!