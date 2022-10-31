“Where it all began”: Selena Gomez visits Waverly Place in New York City

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez tugged on fans’ heartstrings by stepping onto the very street Alex Russo and her magical siblings lived on the beloved sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena starred as Alex on the series, which ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel. She was in New York City recently and decided to take a detour to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village to celebrate the popular show.

“Where it all began,” she captioned the sentimental photo of her staring up at the Waverly Place street sign.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy over what the post could possibly mean. Some fans expressed hope that Selena is hinting at a potential revival or reunion of the show.

The singer has regularly spoken about her fondness for the Disney show and has begun flirting with the idea of a reboot. In June, she spoke with Extra on the red carpet premiere of the new season of Only Murders in the Building about a potential revival.

“Hands down, I would love that,” she remarked.

The fantasy teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly place ran on Disney Channel between October 2007 and 2012. It starred Selena, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin as three siblings who had to master their magic powers or lose them forever.

Disney Channel has rebooted several beloved shows, including The Proud Family, That’s So Raven, Doogie Howser and others. Selena’s Instagram post has fans hoping the Russo siblings will soon reunite for their own spinoff series.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

