Where on TV are your favorite musicians appearing on New Year's Eve?

COVID-19 has canceled every New Year’s Eve concert and party, of course, but you’ll still be able to see some of your favorite stars perform Thursday night on TV. Here’s a rundown of who’s appearing where around the dial:

ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, now in its 49th year, has Jennifer Lopez, Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus and her sister, Noah Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Megan Thee Stallion, En Vogue, Nelly, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Doja Cat, Maluma, 24kGoldn & iann dior and Machine Gun Kelly, among other acts — plus President-elect Joe Biden.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021, hosted by Carson Daley, Amber Ruffin and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has AJR, Goo Goo Dolls, Jason Derulo, Sting, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Gwen Stefani and fiancé Blake Shelton, and British pop legend Kylie Minogue, among other acts.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, features John Mayer, Patti LaBelle, Jon Bon Jovi, Josh Groban, Kylie Minogue, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, and even Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, has LeAnn Rimes, Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day and Gabby Barrett.

There are no performances on NBC’s New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, but stars like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani will be interviewed about their hopes for 2021.

