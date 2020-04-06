Where would Minnesota be in the district divided ‘Hunger Games’ land of Panem?

Since the start of this pandemic, the world has felt like the beginning of some dystopian novel/film. One of the more popular references has been, The Hunger Games with people asking, “so when do we find out what district we live in?”

We did some digging and found an official map of Panem released by Lionsgate with the help and approval of the series author, Suzanne Collins. Based on the map (and clues within the book), it seems Colorado is the home to the Capitol and District 12 is located in the Appalachia near the east coast. But what about Minnesota?

Take a look at the map below and find out.

BONUS: