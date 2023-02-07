Which artist got the biggest “Grammy bump” on Spotify?

Best New Artist winner Samara Joy; Francis Specker/CBS

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards went on so long that as soon as they were over, many viewers on the East Coast probably headed to bed — but it seems a lot more went right to Spotify to stream the winning songs.

Spotify measured streaming data an hour after the broadcast concluded, and compared it to previous streaming numbers for the winning songs and artists. The clear winner was Best New Artist winner Samara Joy: The jazz singer experienced a more than 5,800% increase in U.S. streams following the show.

Brandi Carlile‘s performance of her song “Broken Horses” earned the track a 2,700% increase in global streams. After Bonnie Raitt‘s “Just Like That” was named Song of the Year, her overall streams in the U.S. increased by 680%, while streams of the show’s closing number, DJ Khaled‘s “God Did,” increased by 650% in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Lizzo‘s performance of “Special” earned her a 260% increase in U.S. streams, while Bad Bunny‘s performance of “Despues de la Playa” got a 100% U.S. boost.

Performances of the biggest hits, ironically, led to the smallest increases, presumably because they were already being streamed a great deal. For example, streams of Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” increased by only 75% in the U.S., while streams of Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” increased by just 80%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.