Whitney Houson’s former home goes on sale for $1.6 million

If you ever dreamed of owning a celebrity’s former home, this might be your chance. Whitney Houston‘s Mendham, New Jersey, ranch-style home has hit the market and has an asking price starting at $1.6 million.

Considering what celebrity homes typically can sell for, this number is on the more-affordable side.

The New York Post reports Whitney resided at the New Jersey residence from 1993 to 2010, when she sold it to its current owners for $940,000. The “I Will Always Love You” singer used the property as a guest house and a recording studio. The current owners apparently didn’t touch the famous space and described it as a “sound-proof home office” in the listing.

The 31,000 square feet home offers five acres, a gym, massive dine-in kitchen, game room, gigantic walk-in closets, tennis court, hot tub and an indoor pool.

Liane Dobson, the realtor overseeing the home’s sale, told the outlet, “It’s such a unique opportunity not just to be part of a piece of history, but also to own a special home.”

Whitney died in 2012. She was 48.

