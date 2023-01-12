Whitney Houston estate responds to Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes joke: ‘It was in poor taste’

Rich Polk/NBC

The estate of late singer Whitney Houston has expressed disappointment over a joke made by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at the Golden Globe Awards.

During the ceremony, which Carmichael hosted on Tuesday, he made a reference to Houston’s fatal overdose in 2012.

“So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” he said.

The Whitney Houston estate, which is run by the late icon’s longtime manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston, told TMZ via a rep that the estate is “disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste.”

The incident has sparked a backlash on social media, with many people expressing support for the Houston estate and condemning Carmichael’s joke.

“It is always too soon for a joke about Whitney Houston’s death,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “I didn’t like that Whitney Houston joke at all. That was so tasteless and disrespectful to her.”

