Who is ready for a Digital Detox?!

Would you be able to go 24 hours without a screen of any kind?! No TV, tablet or phone?!

Checkout this CNN article below – This is an actual thing hosted by “Reviews . org” which requires participants to completely rid themselves of all electronic devices for 24hrs. They won’t leave you hanging out to dry though, participants will receive a $200 Amazon gift card ON TOP OF the money to put together a ‘Tech free survival kit’.😂

There is no way Crisco would last even if they paid him the $2,400. How would you fill your time? Does anyone do this already?

