Who is the most handsome (celebrity) man in the world? … according to science

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, which is mostly true. However, according to the “Golden Ratio” created back in Ancient Greece there is a scientific way to measure one’s beauty.

So what is the “Golden Ratio?” The rule originates from the European Renaissance. Back then, artists and architects used an equation to help create their masterpieces. Now, scientists have been able to adapt this into a mathematical formula that help explains what makes a person beautiful.

THE FORMULA:

The length and the width of someone’s face is measured and then the results are divided, and the closer the ratios of a face are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.

After scouring the plant, actor Robert Pattinson was declared the most handsome man in the world. He 92.15% ranking using the ratio. What do you think?



OTHER HANDSOME CELEBRITIES INCLUDE;

Henry Cavill – 91.64%



Bradley Cooper – 91.08%



George Clooney – 89.91%



Idris Elba – 88.01%

