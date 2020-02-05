Who is the most handsome (celebrity) man in the world? … according to science

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, which is mostly true. However, according to the “Golden Ratio” created back in Ancient Greece there is a scientific way to measure one’s beauty.

So what is the “Golden Ratio?” The rule originates from the European Renaissance. Back then, artists and architects used an equation to help create their masterpieces. Now, scientists have been able to adapt this into a mathematical formula that help explains what makes a person beautiful.

THE FORMULA:
The length and the width of someone’s face is measured and then the results are divided, and the closer the ratios of a face are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.

After scouring the plant, actor Robert Pattinson was declared the most handsome man in the world. He 92.15% ranking using the ratio. What do you think?

Robert Pattinson arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

OTHER HANDSOME CELEBRITIES INCLUDE;

Henry Cavill – 91.64%

Actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Bradley Cooper – 91.08%

Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

George Clooney – 89.91%

FILE – In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor/director George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala ceremony in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on Thursday, June 21. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Idris Elba – 88.01%

Cast member Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

