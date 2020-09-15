Who says you can't go home (again)? Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles record duet version of "Do What You Can"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who says you can’t go home? Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles are teaming up again.

In 2006, Jennifer, best known as one-half of the superstar country duo Sugarland, joined Bon Jovi for the duet “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” It hit #1 on the country chart and won a Grammy — and now Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer have announced that they’re back together again.

Bon Jovi has already released the single “Do What You Can,” from their upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020. But on Tuesday, appearing side-by-side in a Facebook video announcement, Jon tells Jen after he and the band recorded the song, “I was thinking of you because I thought back to the days when we did ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home.'”

“It was fun and it was life-changing for us,” he continues. “You know, you and I got a Grammy out of the deal. And that was the band’s first number one country single, which was a big deal. And so I thought, with this song…a way to broaden its appeal, would be to have you on it again. And we, you know, were magic the first time.”

“I am just super excited for this,” Jen gushed, adding, “I can’t wait for your fans and your country fans to hear this duet version, it’s just such a fun song. It’s such an inspiring song. It makes you feel good. And the message is just right on at this time, that ‘when you can’t do what you do, do what you can.'”

“May beautiful, magical lightning strike twice for us” Jen laughed. “‘Cause we had such a fun, fun time with “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and this is a beautiful next part of the story.”

No word yet on when the duet version will be out.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.