Why are some of your favorite movie characters singing “All Star” by Smash Mouth?

IMAGE: @jonty_pressinger

Right now, there are a lot of people with extra time on their hands and because of that, there have been some pretty unique “deepfakes” floating around the internet.

What is a “deepfake” you ask? Deepfakes refer to manipulated videos, or other digital representations produced by sophisticated artificial intelligence, that yield fabricated images and sounds that appear to be real.

This week, YouTuber @ontyj released a video featuring some of our favorite movie characters performing the hit song, “All Star” by Smash Mouth. The video is actually pretty great and the description says it all, “Got carried away testing out wav2lip and now this exists…”

Watch the video below:

