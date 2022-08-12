Why don’t you just meet me on Broadway?: Maren Morris “in tears” after scoring Wicked callback

ABC

Maren Morris has made it no secret that a lifelong dream of hers is to star in Wicked, and “The Middle” singer is officially one step closer to turning her Broadway dreams into a reality.

Maren celebrated some very good news on her Instagram Stories, writing in lime green letters against a white backdrop, “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell.”

The singer also shared the excellent news on Twitter, which earned her a round of applause from none other than Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked‘s Broadway debut. “You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!!” the Broadway legend cheered.

Soon after, “The Bones” singer took to her Instagram Story to talk about the significance of the moment. “Ya’ll, I literally don’t even care — yes I do — if I go beyond this callback because this is, like, 14-year-old Maren’s getting to achieve something that was never in reach,” the singer said, adding her Broadway dreams “just never felt possible.”

“We’ll see where it goes,” the Grammy winner emotionally declared. “I’m just really happy. I love Wicked. I love Elphaba. I love Kristin Chenoweth. Thank you, Kristin, for inspiring me to just buck up and just send the self-tape in.”

Maren revealed in May she had made an audition tape where she sings “The Wizard and I,” a solo number sung by the character Elphaba, in hopes of being cast in the beloved musical.

The singer previously revealed she wants to play Elphaba, who becomes the infamous Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz﻿. The hitmaker said she identifies “heavily” with the green-skinned character.

