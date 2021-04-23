Why Gwen Stefani may not have *anyone* sing at her wedding to Blake Shelton

NBC

For a while now, we’ve heard Gwen Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton talk about which of their famous pals might sing at their upcoming wedding. Miley Cyrus has offered her services, while Adam Levine says he’s willing but, he claims, hasn’t been invited. Now, however, it appears that the job of wedding singer will go unfilled, according to Gwen.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday night, Gwen explained, “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but the thing is, I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple — really simple.”

OK, so nobody will be singing “Sugar” or “Party in the U.S.A.” at the wedding. But Gwen then revealed that the guest list also isn’t going to be stacked with famous singers.

“I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians,” Gwen laughed. “It’s gonna be, like, my mom and my dad. It’s literally gonna be just family.”

“We are looking forward to that, though,” she laughed. “It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun. But it’s not gonna be a big, like….it’s not like the king and queen are getting married!”

So far, no word on when Gwen and Blake, who’ve been dating since 2015, are planning to tie the knot.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.