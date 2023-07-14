Why is Selena Gomez single? She doesn’t like the answer

Gotham/GC Images

Despite Selena Gomez being linked to men ranging from Jeremy Allen White to Chris Evans to The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart, she’s still single — or at least she says she is in a new TikTok video.

In the video, Selena is using a filter that puts the question, “Why am I single?” on top of your head and then quickly flips through dozens of answers, ranging from “you are focused on your career” to “you need more time to heal” to “fear of rejection.”

The filter finally stops on the answer “you have bad taste,” which makes Selena’s jaw drop. She wrote in the caption, “Well thats rude tik tok.”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “As your true fan… it ain’t wrong sis!” Another added, “Omg haha low key true, babe.”

Selena’s past boyfriends include Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. In 2020, she told beauty vlogger Nikkie Tutorials, “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” and then added, “I don’t care.”

