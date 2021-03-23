Why Lewis Capaldi is determined to go it alone on his second album

ABC

Lewis Capaldi is working on his much-anticipated second album, but the “Before You Go” singer says unlike many pop stars today, he doesn’t want to have a bunch of other artists join him as guests on the record. According to Lewis, he’d rather establish himself a little bit more before he starts doing collaborations — but he does have an idea for who he’d like to sing with when it’s finally the right time.

“I just, especially for the next record, I’m just so focused on just doing it myself,” he tells ABC News. “I feel there’s not that much music out there [from me] compared to other artists who are at the same stage as me…they’ve got much more music than I have. And I think, for me, I just want to kind of keep it just me for a little bit.”

“I mean, obviously there are artists who I admire and love…people like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan,” he adds. “And I really like Doja Cat, and I’m friends with Niall [Horan] and I’d love to do something with [him] at one point. There are so many people who are out at the minute that I just love.”

So who would be his dream guest artist to duet with, when the time is right? As usual, Lewis always comes with the jokes.

“Someone who’s more successful than I am, basically, so that it’s a smash,” he cracks. “Someone like Rihanna — just so that I make some money out of it!”

In January, Lewis announced that he would be disappearing for a bit to finish his album, which will be the follow-up to his 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. He promised to return “later in the year.”

By Andrea Dresdale

