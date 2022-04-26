‘Wicked’﻿ movie starring Ariana Grande to be split into two films

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fans anxiously awaiting to see the Wicked musical turn into a Hollywood blockbuster will now enjoy double the fun after its director decided to split the film into two installments.

Director ﻿Jon M. Chu﻿ took to Twitter Tuesday to make the big announcement, saying it would be a disservice to cram the Broadway adaptation into a single film.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” he said in a statement. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth,” the statement continued.

As previously reported, Ariana Grande will play Glinda while Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Elphaba, or the Wicked Witch of the West.

Chu said of the leading ladies’ commitment to making the film, “[We] pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all fans who’ve waited for this movie.” He then unveiled the first film’s release date, saying the first installment arrives in December 2024.

﻿Wicked﻿﻿, a musical retelling of ﻿The Wizard of Oz﻿ originally starring Kristin Chenoweth and ﻿Idina Menzel﻿﻿﻿ as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, made its Broadway debut in 2003.

