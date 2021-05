Members of a youth group in Star Wars costumes entertain locals along a road in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The youth group walks along streets to give residents some form of entertainment as they endure the continued community quarantine and to remind them to stay at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

On Tuesday, May the 4th, we played “Will Dez Know – Star Wars”. We asked her a few simple questions about the iconic film series and….she completely biffed it. 😂

Check out the full segment below.