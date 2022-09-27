Will.i.am says he came up with the idea for Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP

ABC/Paula Lobo

Will.i.am had a good feeling after listening to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” earlier this year. In fact, he says that he came up with the idea to release several dance remixes to the song.

The Black Eyed Peas founder says he was inspired by the single and had different ideas for its beat. He told Metro that he immediately called one of his collaborators to work remotely on a freelance remix of the song, which helped inspire the remix EP that Beyoncé then released.

“They weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it,” will.i.am said. “They put out a remix EP and my song’s the first one on it – and I inspired it! I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!”

