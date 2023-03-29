Will Kelly Clarkson debut new music on ﻿’The Voice’?

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

With a new album on the horizon, fans want to know when they’ll first get to hear Kelly Clarkson‘s new music. The singer has suggested that might happen sooner than they think.

Kelly recently announced her next album, Chemistry, which she only said will be out “soon.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer flirted with previewing some new content on The Voice.

“My hope is that yes, we are going to be debuting some new stuff on The Voice,” she said. “I’ve been working on the record for a bit, but I’m now ready to release it.”

She didn’t reveal any potential song titles or when she might perform some of her new material.

The album is rumored to be arriving when Kelly kicks off her chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson residency in Las Vegas. The 10-show run starts July 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Kelly’s last album of all-new material was 2017’s The Meaning of Life. She also released When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and her Kellyoke EP in 2022.

Speaking of The Voice, Kelly had some kind words for outgoing coach Blake Shelton, who’s been a bastion of the show since its inception. “I kind of want to be the one to kick him out the door, but also I want to hug him while he’s going,” she said.

Kelly also assessed new coach Niall Horan and how he may have forced her back to the drawing board when it comes to winning. “Usually my strategy is, like, I can relate, I’ve been through a show, too,” she said.

Niall also got his start on a reality singing competition as a member of One Direction; Kelly says losing that edge stinks.

