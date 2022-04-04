Will new Grammy-winner Doja Cat still quit music?

David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat has been doubling down on recent claims she’s retiring from music, but will winning her first-ever Grammy Award change that?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Woman” singer deflected questions on the red carpet Sunday about her plans, making a long “uhhh” sound before declaring, “We’re here at the Grammys, it’s a great time and I’m so happy to be here.”

Doja — who won Best Pop/Duo Performance for her “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA — did reveal her wish list when it comes to future music collabs, sparking hopes that she’s not entirely done releasing music. When revealing who’s at the top of her list, Doja quipped, “Everybody knows it’s Nicki [Minaj].” Doja said she is also keeping an eye on up-and-coming talent, adding, “There is new artists that I would want to work with later. …Dochi is another female rapper that is incredible and she just signed to TDE and I am obsessed.”

Doja was also asked to confirm if she will be joining ﻿The Weeknd﻿ on tour, as previously announced. “I will, yes,” Doja replied. “It’s going to happen yes. North America I am coming.”

Doja was up for eight awards total on Sunday. Her acceptance speech was hilarious, admitting on live television that she’d just sprinted from the restroom when she breathlessly accepted the trophy.

