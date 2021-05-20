Will Nick Jonas’ future kids follow in his footsteps? Well, maybe

Anthony Mandler

The Jonas Brothers were lucky that both their parents were supportive of their dream to pursue music as a career, but Nick says he’s not sure that he’d immediately give the O.K. if his children wanted to go into music in the future.

Speaking to E! Daily Pop, Nick says, “If they wanna be singers, I would tell them, ‘All right, let’s give it a beat. Let’s see if you still wanna do this in a couple of years.'”

As for his own parents, Nick says he’s grateful that he and his brothers were able to “have had these experiences we’ve had together traveling the world,” with their blessing.

The Jonas Brothers just announced that their Remember This tour will kick off in August. On Sunday, Nick will host the Billboard Music Awards, and he, Joe and Kevin will perform a new single with Marshmello called “Leave Before You Love Me.”

In addition to being a special night for Nick, the BBMAs are also special for Joe. It was after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019 that he and wife Sophie Turner got hitched in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony. They later had a more formal ceremony and reception in France; the two are now parents to daughter Willa.

