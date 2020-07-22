Win a chance to meet Ed Sheeran by donating to War Child UK charity auction

Paul Kane/Getty Images

If you’re willing to pitch in for a good cause, you might get rewarded with a gift from Ed Sheeran.

An auction for the charity organization War Child UK is currently taking place to raise money for children in conflict zones who have also been adversely affected by COVID-19.

One prize up for bids is a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming Ed Sheeran gig in the U.K., along with a chance to meet him backstage. Of course, with any tour dates on hold due to the pandemic, the time and place of this concert is TBD.

You can also bid on a signed Ed guitar that includes a personalized message from Ed.

The bidding ends on August 10.

In other Ed news, the singer’s official YouTube channel has crossed 45 million subscribers. That makes him only the third artist to reach the milestone, aside from Justin Bieber and Marshmello.

By Andrea Tuccillo

