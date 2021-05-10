Win Tickets to see Ben Platt LIVE at Wednesdays’ Virtual Live 95 Event

The Grammy, Tony AND Emmy wining artist Ben Platt joins us for a virtual Live 95 event this Wednesday at 530pm CST! You may know Ben from his roles in The Book of Mormon, Pitch Perfect, The Politician or his recent guest appearance on The Simpsons!
It’s our first Live 95 event in ages and we couldn’t be more excited to host this incredible multi-talented artist. To get your hands on free tickets, visit Crisco, Dez, Staci & Hutch on Instagram below! By following their page and tagging a friend you have 4 chances to win tickets for the private performance.
