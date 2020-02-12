Win tickets to see Camila Cabello at Xcel Energy Center!
Camila Cabello performs "First Man" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Posted by: KS95 February 12, 2020

ATTENTION: CALLING ALL FANS OF Camila Cabello!

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see Camila Cabello at Xcel Energy Center on September 8, 2020!

Head over to our Instagram (@ks95pics) for more details!

A winner will be selected on Friday, February 14th at noon!

