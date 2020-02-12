Win tickets to see Camila Cabello at Xcel Energy Center!

ATTENTION: CALLING ALL FANS OF Camila Cabello!
We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see Camila Cabello at Xcel Energy Center on September 8, 2020!
Head over to our Instagram (@ks95pics) for more details!
A winner will be selected on Friday, February 14th at noon!
View this post on Instagram
Win a pair of tickets to see @camila_cabello on September 8, 2020 @xcelenergyctr! ❤️ CONTEST RULES: 1. Must be following KS95 on Instagram. 2. Like this photo. 3. Tag a friend in the comments below. A winner will be randomly selected on Friday, February 14th at noon and contacted via Instagram messenger. Anyone caught using multiple/duplicate/fake accounts or tagging celebrities will be disqualified. 🎥: @camila_cabello. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or associated with Instagram.