Wisconsin elementary school bans Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song from class concert

An elementary school in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has banned a performance of Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton‘s “Rainbowland” at its spring concert.

Heyer Elementary School teacher Melissa Tempel vented about the ban on Twitter, writing, “My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?”

She also included an image of the song’s lyrics, which include, “Living in a Rainbowland/ The skies are blue and things are grand/ Wouldn’t it be nice to live in paradise/ Where we’re free to be exactly who we are/ Let’s all dig down deep inside/ Brush the judgement and fear aside.”

Tempel added in another post that “no reason [was] given” for the ban.

WITI spoke with Superintendent Jim Sebert about the controversy. “It was determined that ‘Rainbowland’ could be perceived as controversial,” he told the outlet.

Miley released “Rainbowland” off her 2017 album, Younger Now. Neither she nor Dolly have reacted to the news.

