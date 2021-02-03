Woman Urged to ‘Throw Away Husband’ After Sharing How He Put Leftovers in Fridge [VIDEO]

It seems even the simplest of tasks can sometimes completely and utterly baffle people, as one wife recently found out.

A TikTok user who posts under the name @sarah_jade_ uploaded a clip of the results of a chore she asked her husband to do.

The woman simply instructed her partner to put away the leftovers after dinner and he did as he was told – just not quite in the way she expected.

Sarah Jade went to look in the fridge a little while later and was left cracking up when she noticed how her husband had stored the remains of their meal.

Instead of plating up the extra food, or putting it in a plastic container, the man had simply placed the entire slow cooker, with the food still inside of it, in the fridge.

The cooker is balanced precariously off of a shelf and on top of other food.

Sarah Jade captioned her post, writing: “He is seriously something else!!!”

The video went viral, being watched more than one million times and garnering over 117,000 likes.



Thousands of people also commented on the clip to share their thoughts – with many unimpressed by the husband’s actions.

One person said: “That is a whole other level of lazy.”

“I wanted to laugh but it just instantly made me angry,” replied a second.

A third wrote: “Bet you don’t ask him again. Well played bro.”

“Just throw him away at this point… don’t even recycle,” urged someone else.