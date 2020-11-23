"Wonder" why Shawn Mendes is getting into the TV production biz?

Courtesy Netflix

The video for Shawn Mendes‘ latest single, “Wonder,” is pretty cinematic. Now he and his manager are taking Shawn’s flair for the visual to the small screen.

Variety reports that Shawn and Andrew Gertler have started Permanent Content, a new film and TV production company that will develop documentaries and scripted shows. The common theme will be “issues that impact or are important to today’s youth.”

The first release from the production company is In Wonder, Shawn’s Netflix documentary that began streaming today.

“I’m so excited for the launch of Permanent Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first project, and so many more exciting things we’re working on,” Variety quotes Shawn as saying. “Our goal is to create content that motivates and inspires people, by elevating young voices that are making change in the world around us, and highlighting the issues dearest to them.”

A climate change documentary is also in the works, reports Variety.

By Andrea Dresdale

