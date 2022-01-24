Would you pay $2500 for limited-edition vinyl from Billie Eilish or Lady Gaga?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Earlier this month, an art exhibit inspired by the iconic artwork used by music acts such as U2 was announced for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Now you’ll be able to buy your own version of those artworks — for a hefty price.

The exhibit, Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, marks the 30th anniversary of Interscope Records and features over 50 original works by visual artists relating to a particular album or song from the Interscope catalog. Other musicians featured include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwen Stefani and Selena Gomez.

The exhibit also includes artists Juice WRLD, Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Starting January 27, you’ll be able to buy limited-edition vinyl albums featuring the artwork from the exhibit. There will be 100 copies of each album available, and each will come with a numbered archival quality print of the artwork on the cover. On top of that, each album will be delivered in a custom Gucci box. The price? $2500 each.

The albums will be released in groups, with the first group being available to purchase from January 27 through January 31, exclusively via the app for the livestream shopping platform NTWRK. All profits will go to a charity foundation which is building a school in L.A.

The first group up for grabs includes Billie’s debut EP don’t smile at me, as well as iconic albums from Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick. The release dates for the other albums haven’t yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the actual art exhibit will be on display at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art from January 30 to February 13. For more info, visit LACMA.org.

