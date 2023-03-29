Yara Shahidi announces sixth season of ‘Grown-ish’ will also be its last

Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

Bad news for Grown-ish fans: The newly renewed sixth season of Grown-ish will also be its last. Yara Shahidi, who stars as Zoey Johnson on the show, announced the news in a video message to her fans.

“I wanted to share the news with you guys—our day ones—that season 6 of Grown-ish will be our final season,” she shared. “But don’t be sad, because we’re gonna do it up big.”

“You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years,” she continued. “Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew. We want to take the time to thank you all for the love and support that’s kept us going.”

Grown-ish premiered on January 3, 2018, as a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish. The show followed Zoey’s journey to college, into adulthood and life outside her parents’ nest. It now follows her brother Andre’s (Marcus Scribner) experience attending Cal U.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the –ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said Grown-ish creator Kenya Barris. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and … the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

The first half of Grown-ish‘s final season premieres this summer, with the second slated to air in 2024.

