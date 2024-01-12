“Yeah!” Watch Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show trailer

Courtesy Apple Music

It looks like we can definitely expect Usher to sing “Yeah!” when he takes the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show next month: The brand-new trailer for the event is built around that #1 hit from 2004.

In the trailer, we see multiple people, including a marching band, church choir, young female fans, a flute player in the subway, a string quartet and a solo piano player, performing “Yeah!.” That’s intercut with footage of Usher as a little kid, and him performing onstage through the years. A few celebrities also pop up to groove to the song: LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS member Jung Kook.

The trailer ends with the words, “One performance. 30 years in the making.” Usher released his self-titled debut album in 1994 — 30 years ago.

Apple Music is presenting the show, and you can preorder Usher’s album Coming Home, due out February 9, via the streaming service. It is also offering a playlist of Usher Essentials — from “Good Good” to “U Got It Bad” — as well as an Apple Music Sing feature that allows you to sing along to your favorite Usher tracks.

Super Bowl 58 takes place February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

