‘yes, and?’ ‘J CHRIST!’: Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X return with new singles

Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X have begun their eagerly anticipated new eras by releasing the first singles from their upcoming projects.

Ariana’s new single “yes, and?” is her first solo music since her 2020 album Positions. In the song, which has an upbeat dance groove, borrowed from Madonna‘s 1990 hit “Vogue,” Ari sings, “yes, and?’ say that s*** with your chest and / be your own f****** best friend / say that s*** with your chest / keep moving like ‘what’s next?’ / “yes, and?’”

The song’s video, meanwhile, will debut at 10 a.m. this morning, Friday, January 12.

As for Lil Nas X, he’s already caused a ton of online buzz with his provocatively named single “J CHRIST” and its artwork, which depicts him being crucified. He also joked that he’s in his “Christian” era, that “God” is the special guest artist on the song, and that he’s enrolled in a university to study “Christian leadership and biblical studies.”

In the song, Lil Nas X says, “Back, back, back up out the gravesite / B**** I’m back like J Christ / I’m finna get the gays hyped / I’m finna take it yay high / Back up at the gravesite / B**** I’m back like J Christ / I’m finna take it ah-ah / I’m finna take it yay high.”

The song’s video, which Nas said in December that he wrote and directed himself, depicts the rapper dunking on the devil in a game of one-on-one basketball, and recreating biblical scenes, such as Jesus hanging on the cross, Moses parting the Red a Sea and, finally, sailing Noah’s ark off into the sunset, as the words “DAY ZERO A NEW BEGINNING” appear on the screen.

"The prophecy has been fulfilled," he wrote on Instagram following the song's release.





