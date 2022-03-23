You Are Home: Is Harry Styles teasing a new album?

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Harry Styles fans are convinced that the singer is teasing a new album with a mysterious online campaign.

The subject of the speculation is a website, Youarehome.co, which right now is only showing a door. When you click it, it opens, revealing a bunch of illustrations of different kinds of mushrooms. It just so happens that the new line of products for Harry’s beauty and lifestyle brand, Pleasing, is called “Shroom Bloom.“

There were also ads placed in newspapers around the world, advertising the website. Then, on Tuesday, Harry’s social accounts followed the Youarehome Twitter and Instagram accounts, indicating that there’s a link between them.

Another possible clue: those photos of Harry in London in February filming something that had him reclining on a huge bed. Because bed equals “home,” right?

Harry’a fans think all of this is pointing to new music, because Harry and his team pulled a similar stunt in 2019 to promote his single “Adore You.” In addition, Harry is headlining Coachella and doing a bunch of international tour dates, so having new music to perform and promote then would be pretty good.

Plus, Harry’s new movie Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, is slated to be released this year, so that would increase interest in any new music he might have out.

Stay tuned.

