You Asked…Netflix Delivers!

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky used to be an actor and people have taken an interest in his work. Netflix is now streaming the TV show that launched his career … and then the presidency, “Servant of the People” has been added back to it’s library. Its about a teacher unexpectedly becomes President of Ukraine after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral. Talk about life imitating art.